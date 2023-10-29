PDP National Woman Leader, Prof Effah-Attoe, Is Dead

Effah-Attoe, a member of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), according to her family, died on Sunday after a brief illness.

Also, PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Sunday, described Effah-Attoe’s death as a huge blow to the nation. The statement read in part: “Prof. Effah-Attoe was very brilliant, towering and magnificent in all spheres, but yet lived an exceptionally humble, pleasant, sociable, gracious, compassionate and loving life. She touched lives in many positive ways and made pivotal contributions towards the growth and development of our Nation.

“She was a dedicated teacher, politician, author, and fearless mobilizer who always stood for the truth; fought for justice, equity, and fairness and gave her energy, passion, and resources in the pursuit of the rights of women in Nigeria. headtopics.com

“Over the years, as Commissioner for Education and later Commissioner for Information and Culture in Cross River State, member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, member of Governing Board of several Cross River State and Federal Government Agencies and Programmes; a University Professor and one of the most decorated scholars in Nigeria, she distinguished herself as an amazon with extraordinary intellectual capacity for leadership and national service.

“The PDP will always remember her tireless contributions alongside other PDP leaders in the effort to rebrand and strengthen our great Party in the build-up to the 2023 general elections in line with the mission to rescue, rebuild, and redirect our nation from misrule.” headtopics.com

