PDP loses women leader Effah-Attoe

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, which confirmed her death, said the party was devastated. He described it as a huge blow to her family, the PDP, the academia, the people of Cross River State and indeed the country.

The statement reads: “Prof. Effah-Attoe was brilliant, towering and magnificent in all spheres, but yet lived an exceptionally humble, pleasant, sociable, gracious, compassionate and loving life. She touched lives in many positive ways and made pivotal contributions towards the growth and development of our country.“Our hearts bleed! Our party and nation have lost one of our best and brightest.

“As National Woman Leader of our great party, she brought in an uncommon intellectual aptitude into party administration, especially in mobilising women for greater participation in politics and governance. headtopics.com

“Prof Effah-Attoe’s death has left a huge vacuum in our party, but we take solace that she lived a devout Christian life, triumphed in her chosen path and left indelible marks in the service of the country and humanity…”

