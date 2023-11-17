PDP Groups Threaten to Occupy Governor's Office in Ondo State

The groups, under the aegis of PDP Forever Initiative, threatened to occupy the Governor’s office should he (Akeredolu) fail to heed the 72-hour ultimatum. Addressing a press conference at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the groups, Hon. Obande Gideon Obande, expressed worry that President Bola Tinubu and the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to address the lingering constitutional issue in Ondo State .
Disturbed over what they called leadership vacuum created by the absence of Aketredolu in office, the groups asked that his deputy should be fully empowered to run the affairs of the state. While the PDP groups said it will continue to pray for Akeredolu’s quick recovery because he is human, they added that his incapacitation should not affect governance, as there is a provision for a deputy who shall discharge his duties in an acting capacity as empowered by the la
