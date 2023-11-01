PDP govs welcome S-Court judgment, slam contradictory ruling on Plateau

The governors, however, expressed shock over what it described as deliberate targeting of the party’s elected officials in Plateau State, using pre-election cases, against the prescription of the Supreme Court.

The governors also welcomed the arbitration of President Bola Tinubu into the dispute in Rivers State between the incumbent governor and his predecessor. A communique signed by the chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State late yesterday, following a meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum, read: “The meeting noted the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 presidential election and believes that this brings an end to the Presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation.

”As a Forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the courts. On the contradictory judgments in Plateau State, the governors said: “We are concerned that while the Supreme Court has laid down precedents on pre-election issues, PDP candidates in Plateau State are being disqualified on the same grounds.

”We urge the judiciary at the apex level to ensure that our jurisprudence is not distorted. We remain vigilant in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country. “The PDP governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcome the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end.

”The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Appeal Court Verdict: Plateau Gov Affirms Confidence In JudiciaryPlateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has appealed to the people of the state to remain calm in the face of the appeal court judgement against the ruling

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Plateau: APC hails Dafaan over appeal court victoryThe Plateau chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has congratulated John Dafaan over his victory at the Court of Appeal as the member-elect for Shendam/Qua’an-Pan/Mikang Federal Constituency. The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday nullified the election of Rep Isaac Kwallu of PDP and declared Dafaan as winner.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: “The battle has just Begun” – PDP Chairman Reacts to Party’s Loss at Supreme CourtA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms PDP's Natasha As Kogi Central SenatorThe Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Tuesday, affirmed Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the duly elected Senator for Kogi Central senatorial district of

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: PDP Governors meet, say Supreme Court judgement ends litigations on presidential pollThe governors also welcomed the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the Rivers crisis.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Supreme Court verdict, Naira stability, Rivers crisis, other issues discussed at PDP Govs meetingThe PDP Governors’ Forum held a meeting under the leadership of H.E Governor Bala Mohammed, CON, at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Tuesday, 31st October, 2023.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕