PDP Governors Have Dumped Atiku Abubakar, Says Former Adviser

A former special adviser to Atiku Abubakar, Dr. Umar Ardo, has said that governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have already dumped the former vice president. He argued that with these opposing positions, it’s just a matter of time for the inevitable implosion to happen, and either Atiku steps down his presidential ambition or leaves the PDP, or be expelled from the party! That’s my reading of the political crystal ball.

