PDP Demands Apology from NYSC Over Certificate Controversy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded an apology from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over “wilful misrepresentation of facts” to destroy Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu that the NYSC certificate submitted by Mbah to contest in the March 2023 governorship election is authentic.

Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, said evidence presented before the court showed that Mbah properly participated in the one-year programme from 2001 to 2003 — after seeking and receiving permission from NYSC to attend the Nigerian Law School. Chijioke Edeoga, candidate of the Labour Party (LP), who came second in the election, filed a petition in which he accused Mbah of forging his NYSC certificate. Ibrahim Muhammad, the MYSC director of certifications, had said that Mbah’s certificate was not issued by the corps. Consequently, Mbah sued NYSC for what he described as “conspiracy, deceit, and misrepresentation of facts”, demanding N20 billion in compensation. In a statement on Tuesday, Augustine Nnamani, chairman of PDP in Enugu, accused Yusha’u Ahmed, the director-general of NYSC and the scheme’s director of corps certification, of dragging the reputation of the institution in the mud by dabbling into partisan politics

