PDP and governorship candidate appeal Supreme Court to set aside election judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Sokoto State, Mr Saidu Umar have listed nine grounds upon which they are asking the Supreme Court to set aside the concurrent judgments of the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal which affirmed the election of Ahmed Aliyu as Governor.

In the appeal filed on their behalf by their team of lawyers led by Mr Sunday Ibrahim Ameh, SAN, the appellants claimed that 'the judgment of the Court of Appeal is against the weight of evidence', and as such should be set aside by the apex court. A three-member panel of the appellate court had in a unanimous judgment last month held that the appellants failed to substantiate allegations of irregularities, non-compliance, as well as non-qualification contained in their appeal. Justice Mbaba Bassi, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the tribunal was right in expunging evidence of non-compliance and other alleged irregularities and malpractices because evidence was presented by incompetent witnesse





