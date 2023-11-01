PBLMC picks Abuja, Akure for basketball league conference finals

Nigeria Customs, Nile University, Kano Pillars, Bauchi Nets, Plateau Peaks, Gboko City Chiefs, Gombe Bulls and Correctional Centre will fight for the two tickets from the Savannah Conference. Ogunade said that registration formalities for all the 16 clubs and players in the Premier League is expected to be completed on or before the conference finals tip off on November 5, while the teams are expected to arrive at their centres on November 4.

Napoli celebrated Victor Osimhen’s eight place finish at the Ballon d’Or on Monday, which made him their player to make the top 10 of the rankings, reports football-italia.net. Super Falcons’ Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, scored twice as Nigeria strolled to a 4-0 defeat of Ethiopia in the second leg of their second-round tie of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games African qualifying series.

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has been nominated for the Nantes Player of the Month award for October. Simon and the other nominees for the award were announced on the club’s X handle. The others are Marcus Mawkus, Pedro Chirivella, and Florent Mollet. The winner will be decided through voting by the club fans. Simon…

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Olympic Qualifier: Nigeria’s Super Falcons target victory over Ethiopia in AbujaWith the Nigeria men’s football team already out of the race to feature at next year’s Olympics, all eyes are on the Super Falcons.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Fubara jets to Abuja amidst tension of impeachment, meets with TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Trouble as Wike demolishes chief’s palace in Abuja [PHOTO]Politics Nigeria understands that the task force had acted on Wike’s instruction to pull down illegal structures in the area.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: PDP Governors Arrive Abuja for Emergency Meeting Amid Rivers State Crisis [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: [BREAKING] Fubara, Adeleke, Obaseki, others meet in Abuja over Rivers crisisRivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki have arrived at Oyo State Governors Lodge in Abuja for the party’s forum meeting.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Fubara, Adeleke, Fintiri, other PDP Govs arrive for emergency meeting in AbujaThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Fubara, Adeleke, Fintiri, other PDP Govs arrive for emergency meeting in Abuja

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕