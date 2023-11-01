PBLMC picks Abuja, Akure for basketball league conference finals

Nigeria Customs, Nile University, Kano Pillars, Bauchi Nets, Plateau Peaks, Gboko City Chiefs, Gombe Bulls and Correctional Centre will fight for the two tickets from the Savannah Conference. Ogunade said that registration formalities for all the 16 clubs and players in the Premier League is expected to be completed on or before the conference finals tip off on November 5, while the teams are expected to arrive at their centres on November 4.
Napoli celebrated Victor Osimhen’s eight place finish at the Ballon d’Or on Monday, which made him their player to make the top 10 of the rankings, reports football-italia.net. Super Falcons’ Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, scored twice as Nigeria strolled to a 4-0 defeat of Ethiopia in the second leg of their second-round tie of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games African qualifying series.
Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has been nominated for the Nantes Player of the Month award for October. Simon and the other nominees for the award were announced on the club’s X handle. The others are Marcus Mawkus, Pedro Chirivella, and Florent Mollet. The winner will be decided through voting by the club fans. Simon…
