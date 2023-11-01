Pastor’s tenant impregnates his 16-year-old daughter

Lagos State government had arraigned Emmanuel before the court on a one-count charge of defilement to which he pleaded not guilty. The prosecution told the court that Emmanuel allegedly defiled the pastor’s daughter between April and July 2021 at Ajangbadi area of Badagry.Following his not-guilty plea, state counsel, Ms Abimbola Abolade invited the pastor to testify before the court.He said he had known Emmanuel for three to four years and that his daughter identified the defendant as the person responsible for her pregnancy since he had been sleeping with her.

He said he was convinced that it was the defendant who impregnated his daughter after Emmanuel’s wife, a nurse, gave drugs to his daughter to abort the pregnancy. The pastor also told the court that his daughter told him that during one of the sex romps, the condom in use broke.

Emmanuel, however, told the pastor’s daughter her to shift responsibility to a third person whom he introduced to her, the pastor added.Court sentences Akwa Ibom man to death for kidnapping 4-year-old boy

