Passport applicants allege extortion, system sabotage by NIS officials in Abuja

Some also alleged that even when the passport was ready, they were made to pay another N5,000 before collection. “First, they said the fee is N35,500 but now they have jacked it to NN55,500 This is for a passport with a duration of five years.

Another applicant, who sought anonymity, said she applied for passport renewal online in August 2022 and was still waiting. “When I told them I did it online, I got the ‘ohh’ look and then the term ‘self-service’ follows me everywhere I turn to for help,” she added.

“The first time I came to their office, I told them I paid online, they gave me a chair to sit on and I was there for hours. “I paid N70,000 initially and I was told to pay another N36,000 for adding another name, my marital name, then another N10,000 for approval of the passport, and at the collection point, I paid another N20,000.Another complainant, Alarape Ogunmuyiwa, said that he was initially charged N80,000 for the renewal of his passport, but was later made to pay an extra N20,000, because the official in charge told him that the expired passport was “defaced”.

A journalist, Dennis Abraham, whose passport expired in August, said he paid N120,000 for a 10-year validity passport. “I’m still waiting after paying N160,000 to renew my passport. Hopefully, it will be ready soon,” he added.

Another official told NAN that the extortion of passport applicants by fellow immigration officers is real.“It is a menace, we may not know the full implication today until a little later when the negative impact of this issue begins to manifest in our national security negatively.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: FG approves N5.9bn for Abuja light rail access roadsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: FEC approves N5.9bn for Abuja light rail access roadsThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: FEC approves N5.9bn for Abuja light rail access roads

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: Nigerian govt approves N5.9billion for Abuja light rail access roadsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Abuja monarch honours MacArthur Foundation PresidentThe monarch also thanked the MacArthur Foundation for deeming it important to invest in building the capacity of the original...

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Federal Govt Approves N5.9bn For Abuja Light Rail Access RoadsThe federal government has given its approval for the allocation of N5.9 billion to fund the access roads for the Abuja light rail system.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Olympic Qualifier: Nigeria’s Super Falcons target victory over Ethiopia in AbujaWith the Nigeria men’s football team already out of the race to feature at next year’s Olympics, all eyes are on the Super Falcons.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕