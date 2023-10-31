Paris Olympic Qualifiers: Ajibade, Oshoala Score As Super Falcons Thrash Ethiopia 4-0 In Abuja

The nine-time African champions progress on a 5-1 aggregate as the first leg of the fixtures between the two nations when they met last week’s Wednesday in Addis Ababa ended in a 1-1 draw. Nigeria came from a goal down after Atletico Madrid striker Rasheedat Ajibade’s long-range effort cancelled Birkie Amare’s early goal in the game.

In the second leg match in Abuja on Tuesday, the Falcons failed to convert their chances early in the game but found the back of the net on the stroke of half-time through Uchenna Kanu. Ajibade doubled Nigeria’s lead five minutes after the restart after being set through by Asisast Oshoala from the right wing.

The Barcelona striker then scored the third goal for Nigeria in the 68th minute after turning in Kanu’s brilliant cross.Oshoala turned provider once again as she set up Ajibade for her second goal of the game in the 72nd minute to give the Super Falcons a comfortable 4-0 win.

Nigeria missed out on the last two Olympic Games after being knocked out by Equatorial Guinea in 2015 in the qualifiers, and Côte d’Ivoire in 2019, but are on course to make it to Paris next year.

