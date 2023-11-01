Paris Club refund: Again, court summons Emefiele over $53m judgment debt

Inyang Ekwo, presiding judge, in a ruling on Tuesday, asked the ex-CBN governor to appear before the court in person, or an arrest warrant would be issued against him. The development followed a plea by Audu Anuga, counsel to Emefiele, who told the court that all efforts to ensure that his client appeared in person were unsuccessful as he was still in custody.

Anuga informed the court that an affidavit to show why an arrest warrant should not be issued against Emefiele was filed on October 30.Ekwo then asked I.A. Nnana, counsel to Joe Agi, applicant in the suit, if he had been served with the affidavit.Anuga explained that all efforts were made until October 27 to ensure that Emefiele was released on the orders of the court, but that the order was not complied with, which necessitated the filing of the affidavit.

“In this case, I have given this particular person so much liberty, so much leniency and the situation does not seem to change. “I will adjourn the matter because the other side says they want to react to the process so there is not much talk.“Order of court must be complied with and even if no one complies with the order of the court, the court must comply with its order.

In October 2022, Agi, through his counsel Isaac Ekpa and Chinonso Obasi, filed another application against Linas International, minister of finance, and the CBN, seeking “an order directing the inspector-general of police to arrest Emefiele and bring him to court alongside his lawyers: Damian Dodo, Audu Anuga, both senior advocates of Nigeria, and Ginika Ezeoke, Jessica Iyoke, Abdullahi Afolayan, and Olayemi Afolayan”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Arrest warrant: Court gives Emefiele Jan 25 to appear over $53m debtA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Arrest warrant: Court gives Emefiele January 25 to appear over $53m debtA Federal High Court in Abuja has given former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, until January 25 to appear in court to explain circumstances surrounding the $53 million-judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Court Orders Former CBN Governor Emefiele to Appear on $53 Million Judgment DebtA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Again, Supreme Court Shifts Hearing Appeal Against UzodimmaThe Supreme Court has again dashed the hope of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Action Peoples Party by failing to hear their case against Governor

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Barcelona Win Best Women Club Award At Ballon d’Or GalaFC Barcelona Femení have won the award for Best Women’s team at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Ikoyi Club hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis OpenThe Nation Newspaper Ikoyi Club hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis Open

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕