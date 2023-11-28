PAOK Defender Troost-Ekong Determined to Play at 2023 AFCON

PAOK Thessaloniki FC defender William Troost-Ekong expressed his willingness to sacrifice anything to play at the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire. Despite being a regular starter for his club, he was not called up by the national team coach during the last two international breaks.





