Panic as fire guts structures at popular Lagos market [VIDEO]

Fire at the weekend gutted three three-storey buildings and adjoining structures at a market at Dosunmu Street on Lagos Island.

The inferno started around 8:50 p.m., according to the authorities. The cause of the fire was unknown at press time. Head of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said that goods, including key lock/cylinder, decoration fittings, and Christmas items, among others worth millions of naira, were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet unknown as investigation will reveal thereafter while it affected variety of goods that including key lock/cylinder, decoration fittings, and Christmas items, among others which cost could not be immediately ascertained.Watch the video below:The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service says it has brought the fire that gutted buildings at a market on Dosunmu Street, in the Lagos Island area of the state under control.

