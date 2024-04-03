Panel begins investigation into misconduct allegation against Edo deputy governor

The seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge of Edo, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to investigate the allegation of misconduct levelled against the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu by the state House of Assembly, began sitting on Wednesday. At the panel, the House of Assembly was represented by Mr Joe Ohiafi, Deputy Clerk, Legal, just as Prof Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN) represented Shaibu.

The impeachment process is the latest development in the conflict between Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki, his principal. Shaibu’s intention to run for governorship irked Obaseki, who had subtly endorsed Barr. Asue Ighodalo as his successor. A statement signed by the administrative secretary of the panel, George Odidi, last Thursday read, “Take notice that consequent upon the inauguration of the above panel by His Lordship the Hon. Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon

