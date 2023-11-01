PalmPay to reward users with N300 million in Giveaway Promotion

The more diamonds you can collect, the more cash prizes you can win! The prize pool grows larger each week with ₦70 Million up for grabs in the first week, ₦100 Million up for grabs in the second week, and ₦130 Million up for grabs in the third week. Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Mr Chika Nwosu, said: “This campaign forms part of our commitment to providing value to our esteemed users.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Recording artiste Jay Moore to drop second album “Peace of Mind” in NovemberThe Nation Newspaper Recording artiste Jay Moore to drop second album “Peace of Mind” in November

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: November 11: Uzodimma ‘hijacks’ all hotel accommodations in ImoThe Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has decided to pay for all the hotel rooms in the state ahead of the November 11, 2023 Imo governorship election.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Bayelsa Guber: Outrage As APC Deputy Gov'ship Candidate Incites Voters To Kill OpponentsAhead of the November 11 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joshua Maciver,

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: 12th Nigeria International Trade Fair/Expo SuspendedOrganisers of the 12th Nigeria International Trade Fair/Expo slated to hold at NICON Luxury, Abuja from October 30 to November 1, 2023 have been suspended

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: Appeal court reverses Sylva’s disqualification as Bayelsa APC gov candidateThe Federal High Court in Abuja had, on October 9, disqualified Sylva from contesting the November 11 election in Bayelsa state.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Ikoyi Club Holds Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis OpenThe Island Women Tennis Players Association in collaboration with Ikoyi Club 1938 will on Saturday, November 4 stage the Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis Open

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕