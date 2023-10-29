Palestinians expelled from West Bank village as Gaza war rages

On October 12, five days after the start of the war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, residents say dozens of Israelis turned up at the village and gave them an hour to leave their land, among them settlers, soldiers and police.
The violence in Gaza has sparked widespread unrest in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six Day War and where more than 110 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the war in clashes with soldiers or settlers.
Since the Gaza war broke out, settler attacks against Palestinians have more than doubled, from an average of three to eight incidents a day, according to the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, citing incidents of intimidation, theft and assault. headtopics.com
That year, the Mlihat family, like most Palestinian Bedouins, left Israel’s Negev Desert for the West Bank. In and around the village, civilian vehicles circulated, some displaying Israeli flags, AFP journalists said.“There is a long-term plan to drive us out and take our land, and they took this opportunity to do it while everyone is watching Gaza.”Israeli human rights activist Guy Hirschfeld told AFP the settlers had been stepping up efforts to throw Palestinians off their land since the start of the conflict.
