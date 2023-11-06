Palestinian Teenager Calls for Murder of Israeli Settlers on Instagram

According to Israeli media reports, Tamimi had called for the murder of Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on Instagram about a week ago. The Palestinian reportedly wrote in an Instagram story: “we are waiting for you in all the cities of the West Bank, from Hebron to Jenin, we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke.’’ Tamimi is considered a symbol of resistance against the Israeli occupation in the Arab world but Israel views her as a provocateur.

As a 16-year-old, she was sentenced to eight months in prison in 2018, after slapping an Israeli soldier in the face in front of a camera. The situation in the West Bank has further deteriorated since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, described by human rights organisations as the deadliest year in about 15 years

