P&ID’s $11.5 billion case: Pacifying the villains and neglecting the heroes, By Umar Yakubu

What they clearly did not want to mention or admit to was that all energies were focused on option one. It was the EFCC under Ibrahim Magu that formed a team led by Bala Sanga and Umar Babangida, who thoroughly explored options two and three, and then went on to prove criminal cases against some of the foot soldiers, since the big ones were simply too big to touch. Vice President Osinbajo may have provided the political support but that waned down the moment he stopped being acting president.

Indeed, if P&ID dreaded anything, it was the EFCC team that Ibrahim Magu set up. Allegedly, This was not long in coming to pass, albeit not literally, as the EFCC team was disbanded with the exit of Mr Magu from office, but after protracted protests, it was reassembled on a smaller scale, with a few of the prior core members surviving the odds to see the matter to an end. Where others wavered, the core team remained resilient. Where others fled, the core team stood its ground.

If the EFCC got any support, it was from the Central Bank of Nigeria, which would bear the primary brunt of the appropriation of Nigeria’s assets in the case of a court victory for PI&D. Besides, the CBN had the capacity to finance the cost of the litigation. All other parties were either aloof or interested in settlement, as the government had done in all past cases of judgement debts.

The case of Nigeria rested on a tripod, that Michael Quinn perjured before the Arbitral Tribunal, that the underlying contract was tainted by fraud and that Nigeria’s counsel at the Arbitral Tribunal comprised the matter. What most observers have kept trumpeting is that Nigeria’s Counsel before the arbitral tribunal was cleared of the fraud….

