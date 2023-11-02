P&ID judgement: Nigeria owes victory to Britain’s incorruptible judiciary, By Olu Fasan

Take the first point. Justice Robin Knowles, who delivered the judgement on October 23, made some remarks that will resonate with Nigerians. He said the case, between Nigeria and Process and Industrial Developments Ltd., also known as P&ID, ”brought together a combination of examples of what some individuals will do for money; driven by greed and prepared to use corruption, giving no thoughts to what their enrichment would mean in terms of harm for others.
In a chapter titled “Opaque Deals and International Scams”, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala extensively describes the problem of contract frauds in Nigeria. She says that politicians and officials commonly award contracts with a view to defaulting on them for personal gains.
When a government is spending massively on contracts and procurements, corruption is not far-fetched, especially in a country like Nigeria where government pays lip service to due process and procurement rules. Thus, it’s utterly irrational and misguided to expect contract and procurement frauds to diminish under Tinubu’s big-spending government; instead, they will fester amid multi-billion-naira contract awards, procurements and other expenditures.
It was only after Justice Christoper Butcher granted P&ID’s application to enforce the arbitral award in September 2019 that Nigeria sought permission to appeal the enforcement order, making allegations of bribery and corruption. Justice Butcher granted Nigeria’s application to appeal and ordered a stay of enforcement until the determination of the appeal. He refused to allow technicalities, such as Nigeria’s failure to meet deadlines, to stand in the way of justice.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕