P&ID Case Reveals Official Corruption, Compromise Ongoing In Nigeria

country $11.5 billion that would otherwise have been paid as an arbitral award to the country, lawyers and experts have said the matter has exposed the harm official corruption may be causing the country.

The judgement delivered by Justice Robert Knowles in London held that the process through which P&ID secured the 2010 contract to build a gas processing plant in Calabar, Cross River State, was fraudulent. The High Court in London set aside the arbitration award obtained in January 2017 by P&ID, a British Virgin Islands registered company, against Nigeria. The award was originally for about $6.

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Michael Aondoakaa, who was part of the consortium of senior lawyers interfacing with Nigeria’s lawyers at the London court, while speaking on the development in an interview with Arise Television, urged the current minister of justice and attorney general of the federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to look at other fraudulent cases filed against the country. headtopics.com

He said: “This fraud has been exposed and it gives us a window to look at other similar cases – like Ajaokuta and the rest of them – that they hurriedly went abroad, got arbitration, and are trying to enforce against Nigeria. I particularly give credit to the CBN under the then governor, Godwin Emefiele, because there was strong pressure that a settlement should be made. Our team was in the minority – (we insisted) that we must fight till the end.

Commenting on the matter, a former spokesman to the late President Umaru Musa, Olusegun Adeniyi, wrote, ‘‘After the CBN had been made to deposit $200 million in court in 2020, Emefiele was involved in hiring fresh British lawyers to fight Nigeria’s case. I understand that to date the CBN has expended about $40 million on legal services. headtopics.com

