P&ID Case, Attempt To Steal 1/3 Of Nigeria's Foreign Reserves — Buhari

award dispute as thwarting an “attempted heist of historic proportions” against the country as it was attempt to steal one-third of the nation’s foreign reserves.

The former president emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, “This was an attempted heist of historic proportions, an attempt to steal from the treasury a third of Nigeria’s foreign reserves.”He went on to highlight the efforts undertaken to uncover evidence of wrongdoing in the case.

Buhari said amid the demand that Nigeria must pay the arbitration award, he tasked his then Chief of Staff, late Abba Kyari, and former attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, to look for ways Nigeria could get a fair hearing. headtopics.com

“People, including out of work ex-British Cabinet Minister Priti Patel, were queuing up to insist we paid, or risk Nigeria becoming an untrustworthy trade pariah. “We began to find a huge amount of evidence, not all of which Justice Knowles was to accept. But he agreed that P&ID had paid bribes,” he stated.

Buhari stressed the need to follow due legal process in resolving disputes, adding that the judiciary can satisfactorily resolve disputes without resolving to extra-judicial measures. “It shows that given time and opportunity for each side to present their case, the temple of justice can satisfactorily resolve all disputes without resort to extra-judicial measures.”“But even at this moment, we should note what the English judge cautioned. The arbitration process in London ‘was a shell that got nowhere near the truth’. headtopics.com

