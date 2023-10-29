P&ID: As Court Sets Aside $11bn Arbitration Award Amid Corruption Allegations

registered company, against Nigeria. The award was originally for about $6.6bn but had increased to about $11 billion as of the date of the court judgment because of interest.
Nigeria successfully obtained leave of the High Court in London in September 2020 to appeal against the arbitral tribunal award. Hearing on the appeal took place for eight weeks between January and March this year.
Among the officials alleged to have been corrupted by P&ID were the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, the late Alhaji Rilwanu Lukman, a former NNPC official, the late Mr. Taofiq Tijani and a former director of Legal Services, the late Mrs.. Grace Taiga. headtopics.com
Another key allegation made by Nigeria was that P&ID told lies to the arbitral tribunal to secure the award. P&ID denied all the allegations and asserted that Nigeria lost the arbitration proceedings because of incompetence on the part of its officials responsible.
Also, it dismissed the allegations against the lawyers who were involved in Nigeria’s behalf in the arbitration. The court instead found that the lawyers had represented Nigeria honestly and made concerted efforts to resolve the matter in Nigeria’s interest. Concerning Mr Shasore SAN, the court highlighted several steps he took to defend Nigeria. headtopics.com