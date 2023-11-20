Oyo State Government to Build Sustainable Gaming Environment

The Oyo State Government plans to reposition gaming and lottery in the state by building a sustainable and responsible gaming environment. Governor Seyi Makinde announced this at a stakeholders' forum, emphasizing the government's commitment to capacity building and exploring the positive potentials of gambling and lottery.





