Oyebanji Tasks Tertiary Schools On Knowledge-rich Curriculum

The governor who called on the country’s higher institutions of learning to review their curriculum and focus on 21st Century relevant courses said such it will empower students to become solution providers and employers of labour.

He made the call at the weekend when he hosted the governing council and management team of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti (BOUESTI), led by its chairman, Prof. Patrick Aina.

Oyebanji said it was necessary to prepare students for the changing global dynamics and the need for graduates to adapt to a rapidly evolving job market. The governor who tasked universities to align education with the demands of the modern workforce maintained that restructuring the curriculum and expanding courses to accommodate 21st Century relevant subjects would be an added advantage and opportunity to contribute to national economic growth by producing graduates who can drive innovations, entrepreneurship, and employment generation. headtopics.com

Commending the council and management of the university for excellent academic performances and the relative peace in the university community, the Governor charged them to actively engage and leverage on the public/private partnership for comprehensive development, expertise resources and innovation in the university.

“So when we accredit courses because we want the students to pay fees but we don’t look at the future of those courses, it will hunt us in future, so I will just plead with BOUESTI to look at the relevance of these courses that will make students to be solution providers, and employers of labour,” the governor noted. headtopics.com

Earlier in his remark, Aina said the purpose of the meeting was to congratulate the governor for his outstanding performance and various achievements recorded in his one year in office. He also thanked the Governor for the flag off of construction of the Ikere- Igbara Odo Road project, which he said would be of great benefit to students and staff of the university.

