Owner of Tramadol Consignment Arrested at Lagos Airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested one Okosun Paul Punitt, the owner of a consignment of tramadol in a viral video fracas at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The illicit substance was concealed in a bottle of dietary supplements, which a staff of Pathfinder International Ltd, Ajuzieogu Mac-Elvis Ugochukwu, attempted sending through an intending passenger on Ibom Air to Accra, Ghana, at the Lagos airport on Tuesday, January 26. A video of the face-off between the passenger and Ajuzieogu later went viral after the vigilant passenger suspected that the consignment contained illicit substances





