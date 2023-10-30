Over 50 headless corpses uncovered around Lokpanta cattle market — Gov Otti

Gov. Alex Otti who made the shocking revelation during a media parley in Umuahia on Sunday night, regretted that the vicinity of the market had become a den of criminals where all manner of atrocities were committed.

He vowed that no inch of the state would be allowed to serve as a breeding ground for criminals, adding that anybody still opposed to Government’s efforts to sanitise the cattle market must be a criminal or an accomplice.

” In less than 48 hours,we recovered over 50 dead bodies around the cattle market in Umunneochi. We recovered over 20 decomposing headless bodies – men, women, children! We recovered so much skeletons of people killed!” We also discovered that gun running, prostitution and so many things were happening in the market. So, we realised that the first thing to be done is to secure the market. headtopics.com

” We also feel that those people hibernating in the market should go and live in the communities. We want to have a peaceful Christmas where our people will come home and have peaceful movement both around Umunneochi and other parts of the state. Anybody not supporting this move must be a criminal, and there is no place for criminals anymore in Abia”.

Otti said that three designs had already been received on the Nunya/Isuikwuato road, assuring that very soon the contract will be awarded. He added that while the State Government would be undertaking the Abam/Okobo/Arochukwu Road, pressure would be mounted on the Federal Government to rehabilitate the Ohafia/Ihechiowa/ Arochukwu federal Road. headtopics.com

” We have a government that understands economy; we have a government that does not believe in frivolous spending; a government that does not share money to stakeholders. If you are not working, you will not eat.

