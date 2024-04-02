Over 20,000 Teachers Needed in Cross River State, Says Commissioner

Stephen Odey, commissioner for education in Cross River, says over 20,000 teachers are required to address the shortage of teaching staff in public schools across the state. Odey, who spoke in Calabar, the state capital, on Tuesday, said the Bassey Otu-led administration would embark on “massive” employment of teachers to bridge the gap.The commissioner said there are several ongoing reforms to revamp the education sector in the state.

“We are determined to reform the sector holistically because we want to make Cross River a reference point in the education sector,” NAN quoted Odey as saying.“We discovered that many schools, especially in the rural area, had only two teachers.“This is not how we intend to be the best in the country. The money the government paid as a fee for West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) for students in the state will amount to nothing without teachers to teach the

