Over 2,168 repentant Boko Haram members graduate from FG’s programme

Johnson said that they passed through various rebuilding programmes and underwent series of medical screening, psychological and psycho-spiritual counseling, sports therapy, drug abuse counseling and western education programmes.

He said that during the six months programme, the clients were trained on vocational skills, including carpentry, cap knitting, shoe making, tailoring and electrification. He explained that all the clients also ventured into farming in the camp as a compulsory trade, noting that the programme was divided into three phases; the initial documentation, initial medical test, intelligence profiling, NIMC profiling Biometrics and capturing.

