Over 2,000 Suspects Apprehended and 4,500 Motorcycles Impounded in Lagos

Fayoade Adegoke, the Lagos state commissioner of police, says 2,329 suspects were apprehended, while 4,502 motorcycles were impounded in the city within his first 100 days in office. Adegoke said this on Wednesday, during a media briefing on his achievements since he assumed office. He was appointed Lagos commissioner of police in 2023. He added that those arrested within the period include suspected cultists, armed robbers , kidnappers, among others.

The commissioner said several suspects were arrested during raids at different black spots in the state, detailing that 2,253 of those have been prosecuted, while others are awaiting prosecution.Adegoke explained that in February, the command arrested 64 suspects for unlawful possession of firearms and illicit drug

Lagos Police Suspects Motorcycles Arrests Cultists Armed Robbers Kidnappers

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

