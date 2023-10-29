Over 15000 abandoned cargoes congest Lagos terminals

The Guardian gathered that over 9000 containers and 6000 imported vehicles are still trapped at the APMT and Tincan Island Container Terminal (TICT), thereby congesting the port.

“Why are they not being moved? Why are these terminals holding onto these cargoes and complaining of lack of space, the overtime cargoes must be released to the government warehouse,” Tanko said. “From all indications, it was a remarkable achievement. Even though we didn’t get all we wanted, we got 200 percent reduction. Half bread is better than nothing; we got the 600 per cent increment reduced to 400 percent increment, 3-5 days waiver and the container must be there before the five days starts counting. We also were able to extract from them that the Debit Note is reversible and for those who paid before this reduction, they must be refunded.

Also, Tanko noted that some Freight Forwarders did not agree to the reduction, as they feel it was not enough but he appealed to them to give peace a chance and thrust the leaders to protect their interests. headtopics.com

The TICT disclosed this in a customer advisory on October 25, titled: “Notice of reduction in our storage tariff” “We encourage all our importers and their agents to commence immediate release of their cargo lying in our terminal before further storage costs accrue on the boxes,” it stated.

