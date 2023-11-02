Outrage in Abia as Naval ratings assault women in salon, steal their phones [VIDEO]

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Abia PDP to Otti: Probe abandoned N10bn P’Harcourt road projectAbia State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked Governor Alex Otti to set up an independent technical verification panel that will thoroughly investigate his allegation that former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu spent N10 billion on Port Harcourt Road without working on it.

LEADERSHIPNGA: LP Candidate Asks Appeal Court To Nullify Kalu’s ElectionLabour Party (LP) senatorial candidate for Abia North in the 2023 election, Nnamdi Iroh-Oji, has told the Court of Appeal, Lagos that the former Abia State

DAILYPOSTNGR: Abia govt urges youths to join Nigeria Police, participate in recruitment exerciseThe low number of applications into the Nigerian Police Force, by Abia youths has been described as a big concern, by the Abia State government. The government has now urged youths in the state to join the Police and other security agencies.

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Abia uncovers 50 decomposing, 20 headless bodies in cattle marketThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

