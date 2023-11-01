Outcry In Kenya Over Tax ‘Harassment’ Of Travellers

The KRA said in a post earlier this week on X, formerly Twitter, that individuals are allowed to bring in personal or household items worth $500 or below.President William Ruto’s government has imposed a range of new taxes to try to replenish the depleted public purse, but the measures have triggered anger among Kenyans as they also battle rising prices and a plunging local currency.

“We harass our visitors when they come to this country, at the airport, and we wonder why they don’t come back,” he said in a video posted online by several media outlets on Wednesday. “You go to Rwanda they don’t harass you… when you go to South Africa they don’t harass you. In Dubai, they don’t harass you.”Senate majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot said on X that KRA searches of passengers at the main international airport in Nairobi were a “national shame” and called for clarity to distinguish between personal and commercial items.

“This is not the time to be threatening those coming to Kenya,” he was quoted by local media as saying. The number of tourist arrivals last year rose to 1.54 million although remained below pre-pandemic levels, according to tourism ministry figures.

Kenya Tourism Board chair Francis Gichaba voiced hope Wednesday that the figure could top two million this financial year, surpassing the 2019 figure of 1.9 million.The board also said in a statement that by June 2028 it was aiming for 5.5 million international tourist arrivals and for the sector to contribute one trillion shillings ($6.6 billion) a year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: Boko Haram May Wipe Nigeria Off The Map, Zulum Raises Alarm About InsurgencyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: FG Approves N2.1 Trillion As 2023 Supplementary BudgetBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: INEC To Receive N18bn For Conduct Of Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi PollsBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Victor Osimhen Ranked 8th Best PlayerBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: What Is Happening In Rivers Is Despicable, Bothers MeBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Spain World Cup Star Bonmati Wins 2023 Women’s Ballon d’OrBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕