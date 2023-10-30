Otti: We've saved money by stopping frivolous spending... it's a new Abia

Alex Otti, governor of Abia, says his administration has initiated measures to cut down the cost of governance and save money.

Otti spoke at a monthly media interactive session held at the government house, Umuahia on Sunday night. The governor said the money saved from frivolous spending by past administrations has made it possible for his government to pay salaries and pensions as and when due, and mobilise contractors for ongoing major developmental projects.

The governor said cutting down the cost of governance remain a necessity for achieving enhanced development and economic stability in the state.“We have been able to save money from FAAC by stopping frivolous expenses such as paying a certain amount of money to ‘stakeholders’,” he said.Otti said his administration is focused on financial reengineering to ensure that the resources of the state are properly handled by professionals for best results. headtopics.com

Otti, however, noted that the government would certainly borrow at the appropriate time to finance “the huge projects” it had started. He said the state had already initiated discussions with some financial institutions for such facilities.“It is not wrong to borrow to finance capital projects that would develop the state and not for frivolous spending,” he said.

“Contractors have been mobilised to site with the money saved from discontinuing frivolous expenses introduced by past administrations.“We want to fix the most important commercial and industrial hub, which is Aba, and when you fix Aba, it will generate funds.“This is because ours is a government that understands the cost of governance, how the economy works, the velocity of money and does not spend frivolously and share money. headtopics.com

