Otti Meets With Security Agencies Ahead Of Yuletide Season

Governor Otti with top Federal Security agents in Abia State after a meeting on Friday, October 27, 2023. Facebook/Kazie UkoAccording to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor in Umuahia on Friday, the meeting is in line with keeping the citizens, their properties safe as the yuletide season approach.

The meeting had in attendance heads of all the Federal Government security agencies in the State including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and Department of State Security (DSS).Also in attendance were heads of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Immigrations and Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC).

Others at the meeting were senior government functionaries led by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu. They include the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Caleb Ajagba; the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Navy Commander Macdonald Uba (rtd.); and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Homeland Security, Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba. headtopics.com

