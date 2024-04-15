Osun residents urged to question who their Governor is

Speaking with newsmen in his Osogbo residence, Basiru said: “For the government of Ademola Adeleke, the time of reckoning will come from January 2025, they said they are opening roads, let us wait and see.
However, Osun Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi berated Basiru, saying “Governor Adeleke is fully in-charge of Osun State as the sister is not signatory to any memo.” “The Governor’s sister is not signatory to any memo, the commissioners are fully in-charge. I don’t expect such comment from a person that has PhD in Law.”
Osun Residents Governor Power Distribution Elected Official
