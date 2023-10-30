Osun infrastructural plan: APC position ill-intentioned — PDP

Reacting to the condemnation of the Osun APC in a statement on Sunday, the Osun PDP chairman, Sunday Bisi, said the APC is anti-development. Bisi also added that criticism of its government’s multi-billion naira infrastructure plan is unpatriotic, reprehensible and a display of anti-development, anti-people politics. He also added that the opposition party is playing politics with the development agenda.

We see a bunch of rejected politicians who cannot fathom the depth of strategic thinking that produced the crafting of an ambitious infra plan carefully put together with an eye on sustainability and multiplier effect on the expansion of state economy and well-being of our people. “The PDP government inherited a state with over 95 infrastructural deficits as of November 2022. Our internal state infra audit when the PDP took over revealed that the infrastructural decay cut across all sectors.

