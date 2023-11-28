Osun Government Approves Payment of Diverted Salaries for Judiciary Staff

The Osun government has approved the payment of the 57-month diverted salaries of some of the judiciary staff in the state. According to a statement on the official X handle of the Osun state government, the payment of the money was approved on humanitarian grounds. The government added that the measure was taken while the workers awaited the outcome of the ongoing investigation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).





