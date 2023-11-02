Osun: Dissolution of statutory commissions reckless, won’t go unchallenged legally

' Lawal warned that if Adeleke does not rescind the illegal decision to dissolve the statutory commissions, he should be prepared to face the music, as Osun State is not a private enterprise. Responding, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, insisted that the governor acted within the requirements of the law in dissolving all statutory commissions almost a year after he assumed office.

