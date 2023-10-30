Osun APC, PDP bicker over Adeleke’s N100 billion infrastructural agenda

Secretary to Osun State Government (SSG), Teslim Igbalaye (left); Osun State Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi; Governor Ademola Adeleke and Speaker of House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, during the unveiling of Osun N100 billion infrastructure plan at the Governor’s Office, Abere Osogbo…at the weekend.

He said his administration would construct flyovers, among other projects, at five different locations in the state. He announced phase two rehabilitation of 31 schools in 30 councils and the area office and recruitment of new teachers, reconstruction/rehabilitation of 45 roads, of no shorter one kilometer, in each of the 30 councils, making a total of 45 kilometres.

Meanwhile, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state has described APC’s criticism as “unpatriotic, reprehensible and a display of anti-development and anti-people politics for which the opposition is known for.” headtopics.com

He added: “The PDP government inherited a state with over 95 infrastructural deficits as at November 2022. Our internal state infra audit, when PDP took over, revealed that the infrastructural decay cut across all sectors: education, health, roads, water, among others.

“Despite the accomplishments of the last 11 months, our government under Senator Ademola Adeleke decided to address the infra crisis in a more holistic way, hence the infra plan. We invite the APC to drop its poverty mindset, which limited its thinking and plan for the state when it was in power,” he said. headtopics.com

• NADECO, Olubadan congratulate Tinubu over S’Court verdict A former vice chancellor of Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof. Williams Olu-Aderounmu, has warned All Progressives Congress (APC) of potential consequences in fielding candidates with questionable backgrounds for future elections.

