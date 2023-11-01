Osimhen shortlisted for 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has listed Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, in the shortlists for the 2023 Africa Men’s Player of the Year award. Other top stars also nominated are Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Sofyane Amrabat and Achraf Hakimi.
Nigerian striker Gift Orban has been nominated for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Young Player of the Year (Men) award scheduled for 11 December 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco. CAF on Wednesday revealed the list of nominees for the Young Player of the Year, an award for players under the age of 21 with Orban…
Napoli celebrated Victor Osimhen’s eight place finish at the Ballon d’Or on Monday, which made him their player to make the top 10 of the rankings, reports football-italia.net. Super Falcons’ Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, scored twice as Nigeria strolled to a 4-0 defeat of Ethiopia in the second leg of their second-round tie of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games African qualifying series.
Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has been nominated for the Nantes Player of the Month award for October. Simon and the other nominees for the award were announced on the club’s X handle. The others are Marcus Mawkus, Pedro Chirivella, and Florent Mollet. The winner will be decided through voting by the club fans. Simon…
