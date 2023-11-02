Osimhen, Orban battle Salah, others for 2023 CAF awards

Osimhen has had a brilliant year for club and country and is a strong contender for the award. He will battle Egypt and Liverpool striker, Mohamed Salah. “30 players made the cut for the top prize; CAF African Player of the Year, whilst 20 players have been nominated for the CAF Interclub Player of the Year. Coach of the Year, CAF National Team of the Year and Club of the Year have 10 nominees each, just as CAF Young Player of the Year – for players under the age of 21.

“It will be the first time that shot stoppers will be acknowledged for their performances, further expanding the network of winners for the yearly event.10 players have been nominated for the novel award.”

• Peseiro not listed among best coaches Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, and Belgium-based hotshot, Gift Orban, are in the running to win prizes at the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards. But Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, is not among coaches nominated for the awards. CAF, yesterday, announced the nominees…

After dispatching Ethiopia 5-1 on goals aggregate, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will tackle old rivals, Super Falcons , in the next round of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying series, before a final playoff against either South Africa or Tanzania. The Falcons have failed to qualify for the Olympics for the past 15 years. On…

Plans for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to play two games in China this month have been called off, the club announced on Wednesday. Inter Miami said the tour's promoter had informed the club of the cancellation, adding it was "due to unforeseen circumstances in China", according to an online statement. The tour organiser confirmed the…

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: CAF Awards 2023: Osimhen makes 30-man nominees for men’s award [see full list]Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has been nominated for the 2023 CAF Men Player of the Year award.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Osimhen shortlisted for 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year awardThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: CAF Awards 2023: Osimhen Battles Mahrez, Salah, Mane For Top PrizeSuper Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has been nominated for the 2023 CAF Men Player of the Year award.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Osimhen battles Mane, Mahrez, Salah, others for 2023 CAF Player of the YearNapoli striker Victor Osimhen is in the running for the 2023 CAF Men's of the Year award. Osimhen is among the 30 players nominated for the award. Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech are among the other top nominees for the award.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: 2023 CAF Awards: Osimhen, Oshoala whet Nigerians appetite for doubleVictor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala are set to achieve a unique Nigerian double when they are crowned winners of the CAF Player of the Year Awards for both men and women.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: CAF Awards 2023: CAF announces nominees for men’s categories (FULL LIST)The CAF Awards 2023 nominations are based on the performance of the nominees between November 2022 and September 2023.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕