Osimhen deserves best African Footballer crown, FCT FA Chairman says

He became the first Nigerian to be nominated and finished in the top 10 in the male category in 24 years. With his eight-place finish, the goal-scoring machine sets the record as the highest-ranked Nigerian player at the Ballon d’Or and also the highest-ranked African player at this year’s edition.
“Osimhen was in fine form in the 2022/2023 season, as his 25 league goals helped Italian football royalty Napoli to their first Seria A title in 33 years. “Osimhen scored five times in six games for Napoli as they reached the quarterfinal stages of the UEFA Champions League,” he said.
Mohammed said that his league goals helped him become the first African to top the Serie A scorers’ chart, and break George Weah’s record for the most goals scored by an African in the Italian league.
He said that emotions were sometimes involved with the African awards, so one might never know, adding that there have been big surprises in the past. “Then there is also Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez who won the treble with Manchester City, including the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.
“But having said that, I still strongly believe that what Osimhen has achieved is incredible and he deserves to win it,” he said.(NAN)
