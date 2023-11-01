Osimhen deserves best African Footballer crown, FCT FA Chairman says

He became the first Nigerian to be nominated and finished in the top 10 in the male category in 24 years. With his eight-place finish, the goal-scoring machine sets the record as the highest-ranked Nigerian player at the Ballon d’Or and also the highest-ranked African player at this year’s edition.

“Osimhen was in fine form in the 2022/2023 season, as his 25 league goals helped Italian football royalty Napoli to their first Seria A title in 33 years. “Osimhen scored five times in six games for Napoli as they reached the quarterfinal stages of the UEFA Champions League,” he said.

Mohammed said that his league goals helped him become the first African to top the Serie A scorers’ chart, and break George Weah’s record for the most goals scored by an African in the Italian league.

He said that emotions were sometimes involved with the African awards, so one might never know, adding that there have been big surprises in the past. “Then there is also Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez who won the treble with Manchester City, including the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

“But having said that, I still strongly believe that what Osimhen has achieved is incredible and he deserves to win it,” he said.(NAN)

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELSTV: Osimhen Nominated For African Player Of The YearVictor Osimhen, Senegalese forward Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Thomas Partey have all been nominated for the Africa Player of the Year award.

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: FULL LIST: Osimhen nominated for CAF men's footballer of the year awardNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: CAF Awards 2023: Osimhen makes 30-man nominees for men’s award [see full list]Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has been nominated for the 2023 CAF Men Player of the Year award.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Osimhen battles Mane, Mahrez, Salah, others for 2023 CAF Player of the YearNapoli striker Victor Osimhen is in the running for the 2023 CAF Men's of the Year award. Osimhen is among the 30 players nominated for the award. Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech are among the other top nominees for the award.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Minister Thumbs Up Osimhen On Historic Ballon d'Or 8th Spot FeatSports Development Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has applauded Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, for his exceptional achievement in securing 8th spot

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Napoli celebrates Ballon d’Or history-maker, OsimhenNapoli celebrated Victor Osimhen’s eight place finish at the Ballon d’Or on Monday, which made him their player to make the top 10 of the rankings, reports football-italia.net.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕