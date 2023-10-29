Oshiomhole, Osagie Applaud Supreme Court Verdict On Tinubu’s Victory

Also, former Minority Whip, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Samson Osagie, in his congratulatory message called on the president to rein in those in charge of the nation’s forex to halt the drift.

In a statement, Senator Oshiomhole commended judges of the Supreme Court for their handling of all the issues raised in the petitions brought before them for final adjudication. He stated that the judgment had decisively resolved any doubts, both within and outside the country, regarding the legitimacy of INEC’s declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the rightful winner of the presidential election.Oshiomhole urged all presidential candidates who had pursued legal action to now rally their supporters, both at home and abroad, in support of President Tinubu and his government, enabling the nation to progress.

On his part, Osagie said; “ The skyrocketing rate of foreign exchange needs to be halted as a matter of national emergency. It is now doubtful whether the so call market forces are still responsible for this uneconomical surge in the naira decline.“The current free fall of the naira must be the result of the activities of speculators who are daily trading in Forex to make excessive gains without producing anything or creating any job. headtopics.com

Composition of presidential election appeal panel dangerous for democracy, says retiring Supreme Court judgeAn outgoing justice of the Supreme Court, Dattijo Muhammad, has hit out at the way the presidential election appeal panel was set up, saying it is dangerous for democracy in Nigeria. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court registrar earns 66.7% higher than CJN – Retired Justice, DattijoThe just retired Supreme Court Justice, Musa Dattijo Muhammad, has lamented the poor salary structure of Justices in Nigeria. Muhammad, on Friday in Abuja at a valedictory court session held in his honour, disclosed that the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court earns more than the Justices. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Atiku to hold press conference on Monday after Supreme Court judgementA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Akwa Ibom Gov, Eno congratulates Tinubu over supreme court victoryAkwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Friday congratulated President Bola Tinubu over his Supreme Court victory. Governor Eno noted that the victory has put an end to all the litigations against the President's emergence at the February 25, 2023 elections. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court to get more Justices soon, says CJNThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court to get more Justices soon, says CJN Read more ⮕

Atiku speaks after Supreme Court’s judgement affirming Tinubu’s election [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕