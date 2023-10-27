Ortom welcomes Alia’s decision to probe his administration

Former Governor of Benue state, Chief Samuel Ortom has welcomed the decision of his successor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia to probe his actions and decisions while in government saying the resolve would help the Governor get a full grasp of the facts on the ground and end his ongoing media trial by the government.

This was contained in a statement issued Friday in Makurdi by the Media Aide of the former Governor, Mr. Terver Akase in response to an earlier statement credited to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Tersoo Kula.

“Governor Alia whose Chief Press Secretary conveyed his intention to the media listed the proposed cargo airport as well as the state’s liaison offices in Abuja and Lagos which the report read that “Ortom’s administration had allegedly leased out the state’s liaison offices in Lagos at N10 million for 15 years, while the one in Abuja was sold out…” headtopics.com

“The assertion that the state liaison offices were leased suggests that the current government is conflating and confusing liaison offices with Benue Plazas. “The Benue Plazas have always been on lease, while the liaison offices are occupied and run by civil servants posted from the state. At no time in the history of the state have the liaison offices been leased?“The cargo airport was never a Benue State Government project. Governor Ortom made it clear that his administration was not going to use public funds to build the airport.

