'Order starting to break down' -- UN raises the alarm after looting of aid warehouses in Gaza

The United Nations (UN) agency in Gaza has expressed fears that civil order is beginning to break down in the city as a result of the ongoing bombardment by Israel.

In a statement on Sunday, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said “ thousands” of people broke into several of its warehouses and distribution centres, “taking wheat flour and other basic survival items like hygiene suppliesOne of the warehouses, in Deir al-Balah, is where UNRWA stores supplies from the humanitarian convoys coming from Egypt, the statement said.“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza. People are scared, frustrated and desperate.

Aid supplies to Gaza have been restricted since Israel began bombarding the densely-populated Palestinian enclave in response to an unprecedented attack by its ruling militant group Hamas three weeks ago.ust over 80 trucks of aid have crossed into the city, the UN agency said.UNRWA added that there was no convoy on Saturday due to the blackout in communications. headtopics.com

“Supplies on the market are running out while the humanitarian aid coming into the Gaza Strip on trucks from Egypt is insufficient. The needs of the communities are immense, if only for basic survival, while the aid we receive is meager and inconsistent,” White added.

“The current system of convoys is geared to fail. Very few trucks, slow processes, strict inspections, supplies that do not match the requirements of UNRWA and the other aid organizations, and mostly the ongoing ban on fuel, are all a recipe for a failed system.” headtopics.com

Israel-Gaza War: Nigeria, others vote in favour of immediate ceasefireThousands of civilians have been killed in Israel and Gaza, with the latter recording more casualties as a result of relentless bombardments from Israel. Read more ⮕

Nigeria Reiterates Call For A Humanitarian Truce In Israel– Gaza ConflictThe Federal Government of Nigeria has reiterated its call for an immediate durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Gaza War Didn’t Start On October 7 – Palestinian AmbassadorThe Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdallah Abu Shawesh, has disclosed that no fewer than 7,028 Palestinians, including 2,913 children, have been killed Read more ⮕