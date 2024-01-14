OPPO Reno11 features 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with OIS. Available in Wave Green and Rock Grey OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, today announced the global availability of its OPPO Reno11 smartphone with the gracing presence of popular celebrities and media partners at its launch event.

Fusing eye-catching elegance with an Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System, spearheaded by a 50MP Main Camera with OIS and sporting dual stereo speakers, Reno11 unlocks class-leading entertainment, day-long battery life and best-in-class charging speeds. 'Reno11 shines with superb experiences, thin and light design, and excellent entertainment credentials. Its Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System turns it into a creative powerhouse, and the long-lasting, fast-charging battery cements Reno11's winning balance of Style and substance.' Folashade Omonijo, Marketing Manager, OPPO NG Elevated Style meets Brilliant Visuals and Stereo Sound Reno11 flows effortlessly into your life with its gorgeous 3D Curved Design and a slim and lightweight body. At just





