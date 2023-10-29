Opeyemi Bamidele Calls For Robust Collaboration Between Executive And Legislature

Bamidele who stated this in a statement issued by his Media Office on the just-concluded retreat for all senators in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State and made available to journalists said such collaboration would enable the realisation of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 8-point agenda.

To ensure that the retreat was not another talk shop but a gathering of patriots, who were curiously in search of antidotes to hydra-headed challenges that viciously beset Nigeria, Bamidele set the agenda on how to transform this consensus into reality in nearly all sectors of Nigeria’s economy.Bamidele specifically recommended a forum where the executive and legislature would always meet to perfect institutional approaches to addressing vicious challenges that threaten Nigeria.

Bamidele explained the imperative of holding regular executive-legislative sessions, which other speakers agreed, would open a new vista of strategic collaboration in the overall interest of Nigeria and her teeming populations. headtopics.com

Second, he believed, such sessions will speed up the process of developing and initiating innovative legislative frameworks that can aid delivery of enviable public services within a short period. The Senate Leader succinctly pointed out that the strategic collaboration should encompass the ministers and chairmen of all standing committees in the Senate and House Committees.

