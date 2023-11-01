Operational performance: NPA management’s yeoman job in the last two years

As soon as he assumed the leadership reins, Bello-Koko brought his gravitas to bear on the management team, providing guidance on how to leverage every available resource to leapfrog the Authority’s revenue to unprecedented levels. In pushing this through, Bello-koko had, since coming in the saddle as MD/CEO in 2021, deployed a three-pronged strategic approach that finds anchorage in people, technology, and infrastructure and equipment.

The Authority has also been topnotch on the technology score, having realized and leveraged the linchpin of technology for port efficiency. Its sustained update of ports systems automation as well as the ongoing collaboration with the IMO for the development of the Port Community System (PCS) signposts the current Management team’s seriousness to advance Nigeria’s trade fortunes.

The Authority also acquired more Harbour Crafts (Tugboats, Pilot Cutters) to eliminate delays associated with berthing and sailing of vessels and improve efficiency at the Ports; procured and installed navigational Aids and Buoys for Warri and Calabar Pilotage Districts, for proper channel marking and route mapping; completed the Road Network for the integration of Berth 9,10, &11 at Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne Port; procured and installed Marine Fenders Authority Wide, which is to boost...

And through Trade Facilitation / Promotion of Export /Revenue & Employment Generation, the authority, on the watch of Bello-Koko, cognizant of the importance of balance of trade in strengthening the value of the Naira, certified and licensed ten (10) Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) in Lagos and Ogun states in the first instance. The EPTS were conceptualized to eliminate all procedural bottlenecks that hitherto made Nigerian exports uncompetitive in the international marketplace.

