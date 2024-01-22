Operation Whirl Punch neutralises notorious terrorist and kidnap kingpin

Strikes by the air component of Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP) have neutralised a notorious terrorist and kidnap kingpin, popularly known as Janari, and other members of his syndicate. Janari and his cohorts have been responsible for several attacks and abductions within Kaduna State and along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

This was as the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has asked President Bola Tinubu and the service chiefs to look inwards for a solution to the resurgence of insurgency. In another development, the Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Hamim Sanusi, has appealed to the Ministry of Defence to establish a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) base in the state capital to help stem insecurity. The OPWP strikes were authorised when Janari and his gang were sighted at a location near Gadar Katako in Igabi Local Council of Kadun





